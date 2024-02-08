“DPP wants to take its internal fight to Parliament causing havoc and sabotaging SONA”

A grouping of Civil society organizations under the banner National Advocacy Platform (NAP), has warned the opposition Democratic Progressive Party-DPP against taking its fight to Parliament.

NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, addressing journalists in Lilongwe, warned the opposition against sabotaging the presentation of the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the 2024/25 national budget.

Kondowe said the CSOs are well informed that the opposition plans to make parliament ungovernable because of their political fights but warned against taking the political fights to a house that is supposed to be discussing issues affecting Malawians.

The CSOs say the opposition should settle their differences outside parliament as parliament has a constitutional obligation to make sure that it transacts its business pursuant to the interests of the general public.

