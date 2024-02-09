MAFCO fined, player suspended for assaulting referee

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has fine Malawi Defence Force-sponsored team MAFCO K500,000 while their player Innocent Kafunda suspended for assaulting match officials during their Castel Challenge Cup semifinals against Bangwe All Stars on 19 November last year.

MAFCO’s Kafunda violently manhandled and assaulted assistant referee Mabvuto Godoya and fourth official Mike Misinjo at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe Township in Blantyre.

In a verdict, FAM said the competition committee reviewed relevant reports and evidence in line with Article 24.2 of the 2023 Castel Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations.

Reads the verdict in part: “Mr Innocent Kafunda was found guilty of confronting the first assistant referee and assaulting the fourth official at the end of the said match contrary to Article 24.12 of the Castel Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations.

“Mr Kafunda is hereby banned from all football activities for a period of 12 months effective February 8, 2024. MAFCO were found guilty of failure to take necessary precautions to prevent their player from displaying unsporting behaviour contrary to Article 24.1 and 24.13 of the 2023 Castel Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations.’

The player assaulted the referees in protest to decisions, according to match commissioner’s report.

“After the final whistle MAFCO player by the name of Innocent Kafunda, jersey number 28 started assaulting first assisting referee and afterwards went on to assault the reserve referee Mike Misinjo.

“This incident took place in the playing field as teams and officials were heading to the dressing room,” match commissioner’s report reads in part.

Confirming the development, FAM competitions and communications director said all concerned parties have been communicated to.

“Any party not satisfied with the decision, has the right to appeal to the FAM Disciplinary Committee within 72 hours of receiving this letter and upon payment of K800,000 appeal fee as per Article 15.2 of the Castel Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations,” he said.

MAFCO chairperson Cydrick Chisale said they would not appeal because they are satisfied with the verdict.

Most teams do not appeal to avoid suffering double impact blow after as most appeals are not successful yet after paying K800,000 which is no small change.

