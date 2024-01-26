Aford welcomes 80 new members, announces convention in March

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President, Enock Chihana has dismissed possibilities of forming an alliance with other political parties in the 2025 general elections.

The disclosure was made in Lilongwe today as Chihana welcomed over 80 people who have joined the party.

AFORD, according to Chihana will hold its national convention in March this year.

On social economic ills facing the nation, the party president asked the reigning administration to work together with various stakeholders in coming up with solutions to the current challenges.

Aford was one of the Tonse Alliance partners in 2020 court sanctioned presidential election.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!