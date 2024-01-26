Chakwera sets development tone in Mwanza: Grounds breaks Mwanza stadium, supervise security houses

President Lazarus Chakwera was in Mwanza on Friday overseeing various development projects in the district which includes supervising the construction of security houses and presiding over the ground breaking ceremony of the much awaited Mwanza Stadium.

In his speech, at Mwanza Community Ground during a development rally following the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Mwanza Stadium— Chakwera challenged Ministries, Department and Government agencies (MDAs) in the district to safeguard projects against corrupt behaviours.

Chakwera stated that his government is committed to developing the country without regard to region, district, or political affiliations.

He assured the people of Mwanza that he would ensure the completion of all ongoing developments in the district and promised more to come.

“I have received all the requests you made through the chiefs, government officials, and your leaders. I assure you that I will ensure these requests are addressed. Most of the requested initiatives are already part of our existing plans.” he said.

The state-of-the-art modern stadium, with a budget of 2.6 Billion Kwacha, will take a year to construct and has a capacity of 5000. It features facilities such as a spacious car park, running tracks, a netball field, and a basketball pitch.

Before the development rally, the President first toured Mwanza Secondary School where upon arrival, he visited a construction site of a dormitory before proceeding to the hall, where he was briefed on the status of the school.

Built in 1981 by founding President Kamuzu Banda, the school, the only national secondary school in the district, is in a dilapidated state.

With an intake of 336 students, the school has never been rehabilitated since its construction, and students use the same chairs, desks, and mattresses bought in 1981.

