Tongues wag over Mulli’s acceptance to attend presidential business dinner tonight

A ferocious critic of President Lazarus Chakwera Leston Mulli is expected to be among business captains to attend presidential dinner tonight in Blantyre and already tongues are wagging across the country.

Muli—who had been describing disparaging Chakwera with unprintable adjectives last year—is said to be in a symbiotic relationship with the rooster.

The paradox of it all is that the man so influential in the Lhomwe belt is expected to garner support from the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe artery while on other hand the Chakwera led government has made a commitment to unlock business deals by MBL Holdings and its subsidiaries.

A source privy to the dealings between president Chakwera agents and Muli told this publication that an agreement was reached between the two sides.

“We have committed to support Lhomwe activities and also unlock business deals of Mulli, while he is supposed to give us votes from the Lhomwe belt, any amount of votes will suffice,” said an official from the government side who spoke on strict condition of anonymity.

The source further said, some court cases will be deliberately delayed while others won’t be challenged by government.

The business mogul is currently on court bail after being arrested alongside former chief secretary Lloyd Muhara on Tuesday July 12,2022 in connection to their alleged involvement in a loan settlement to have MBL pay MK5 billion in 50 years.

Companies run by MBL Holdings where Muli group managing director, were banned from conducting business with government save for the courts.

He is currently wrestling bus depots in court with the attorney general, the case continues this February.

Inside sources within Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have confirmed to Nyasatimes that the former chairperson of Mulhako wa Alhomwe is against the ‘ayimanso’ bid of professor Peter Mutharika as torch bearer in 2025 something which has earned his trust from MCP.

“He has assured us that he will do anything possible within his means to allow Mutharika not to utilize Mulhako wa Alhomwe during campaign. But some have their own misgivings on him as they feel Muli is just an opportunist and a calculative gambler, who is solely in for business deal,” said the MCP confidant.

In the DPP led by Mutharika, members have ganged up against the several time financier of the party. They view coronation of senior chief Kaduya as paramount chief as part Mulis’ bargain.

The chiefs are soon expected to seek court intervention in the coronation of senior chief Kaduya as paramount chief for Lhomwes. A source from the former ruling party confided in this publication adding that; “Muli has displayed all tentacles of opportunism, this year is an interesting year, just wait for what will happen at Mulhakho wa chaka chino ohooo…”

Muli seem to have weighed his odds as the Peter Mutharika led government did not offer what the late Bingu wa Mutharika regime did to MBL Holdings as a business entity, thereby choosing a lesser evil among two devils.

