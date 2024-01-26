Kabaza continues to kill: An operator dies, passenger admitted in Nkhata Bay accident

A 22-year-old Kabaza motorcycle operator has died while female pillion passenger has been admitted at Nkhata-Bay District Hospital after a motorbike they rode collided with a motor vehicle on January 25, 2024 at Masaf near Chipopoma House in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Happy Lozi of Mzizimanga village, Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhata-Bay while the pillion passenger is a 53-year-old Violet Phiri of Minyanga village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi District.

The accident which involved a Toyota Passo registration LA 9077 was being driven by Leah Pheluka from the direction of Nkhata-Bay Boma heading towards Mzuzu.

Upon arrival at the said place, the rider(now deceased) who carried female pillion passenger collided head-on with the said motor vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction while he was overtaking another motor vehicle ahead.

Following the impact, the rider and the pillion passenger sustained severe head injuries and were immediately rushed to Nkhata-Bay District Hospital where Lozi was pronounced dead while receiving treatment. The pillion passenger is still receiving treatment at the facility

The driver of Toyota Passo escaped unhurt and has since been detained by police for further inquiries.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising drivers and riders to always follow road safety measures in order to prevent such road accidents.

