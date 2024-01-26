DPP MP for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo asks MCP to take back fired Dausi

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo has asked the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership to consider taking on board the fired Mwanza Central MP Nicholas Dausi.

Speaking at rally being held after the ground breaking ceremony for Mwanza Stadium in the district and presided over by President Lazarus Chakwera, Chitsulo said as people of Mwanza they respect fellow Dausi, but expressed concern that as, a veteran politician, he is being tossed around.

She said: “Bwana kodi Dausiyu si anali wanu kale wa congress, osangomutenga bwanji?”

Chitsulo underlined that Mwanza people are for leadership which solves problems of the poor and brings development to their district.

After taking time to ask for different developmental projects including a secondary school in her constituency and the construction of the road from Mwanza to Chikwawa via Chapananga, the MP turned to issues of politics.

“Ife anthu aku Mwanza sitidya ndale (We don’t eat politics here In Mwanza). Nobody should lie to you that Mwanza is for a particular party,” she said.

There was no immediate reaction from MCP leadership with regard to Dausi. However, Dausi has been seen very close to the president during the tour.

