Aford’s Chihana blasts MCP for using Neef loans as bribery to electorate: ‘Vilekeke!’

March 25, 2021 Chipambano Mbewe – Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Chihana has said its partners in Tonse Alliance government,  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders should stop using the National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited (NEEF) loans to bribe electorate and campaigning tool during the forthcoming  March 30 2021 by-elections.

Walk-about: Aford leader , his wife and party members
Chihana: Stip using Neef money for political campaign
Pastor Malani Mtonga of Aford speaking at the rally

Chihana said this on Wednesday at  Mpeta ground in the area of Group Village Headman Malema in Karonga where he conducted a final rally of the day after visiting other areas of Karonga North West Constituency in a parade tour.

His comments comes after reports that MCP has started giving out NEEF money to groups they had put together through Aram Beza, MCP’s NEEF Board Member and that K40 million went to groups created in Karonga North West out of the MK117 million meant for the whole northern region.

Another K97 million is coming into Karonga North West groups bank accounts.

And  K156 million will be disbursed to the groups again on Friday with a target of K400 million to be given to these groups before the voting day with distribution set to be marshalled by MCP gurus Richards  Chimwendo Banda, secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka and vice president Harry Mkandawire.

In his speech, Chihana said all campaigners especially some Tonse Alliance party leaders should stop taking people for granted by misleading them on NEEF loans just because they want to get more votes but rather they should find tangible strategies that can help them to win instead of using NEEF loans yet everyone knows that the loans belongs to all Malawians not a party.

“We are aware about all the tricks they are playing. They are giving out K100 000 to a group of 10 people in the name of  NEEF loans which is very bad because NEEF loans were meant to be benefited by every Malawian regardless of the political party he/she is supporting, so, what they are doing they are destroying the main purpose of the loan and contributing to economic challenges in the country because there is no fairness  on how NEEF loans is being shared to the people.

“It is better they stop this act  and find other alternative ways of campaigning for their candidates,” said Chihana.

He further, urged people of Karonga North West constituency to vote for AFORD aspiring Member of Parliament Fwatsani Silungwe during the by-election if they want all their problems to be addressed and  develop the area which is facing numerous problems because previous legislators failed to bring a change in the area.

“It very unfortunate that people of this constituency have been denied developments but this will be history once our candidate (Silungwe)  win the election because he is coming to bailout the people from the sufferings they have been going through for a long time, so come March 30, people should not make any mistake but to vote for him,” explained Chihana.

Before the rally, Chihana visited Karonga market and car park  where he also asked people to support AFORD all the time saying it is the only party that has the capability to develop the area.

Sinoya
Sinoya
3 hours ago

koma 10 people to share 100,000 abale? Nde kutonzanatu

0
Reply
Mzakwacha Nixon's
Mzakwacha Nixon's
3 hours ago

Malawians, The North will forever be under developed.The best we can is to get united enough,have one part(possibly,have our party AFORD revamped)&speak one language….have 1 part whole North….or let’s be on our own/the country must have regional ministers… Hon.Chihana and those concerned about our North,please don’t be greedy,let’s get united enough…our region has resources to develop,but all from the North goes to Acct#1,and develop the south&central regions. Nipulikani Mwa wabale wane,Boma,tendeshenge regionally to have equal developments. Have a lot to share,hope to speak out to Chihana plus plus as soon i reach malawi. Regards, Mzakwacha Nixon DURBAN KwaZulu NaTaL +27724922299… Read more »

0
Reply
Mkwapu
Mkwapu
4 hours ago

Katoleso katapila
Upe wanthu iwe Enock

0
Reply
Mwini muzi
Mwini muzi
4 hours ago

Animal Farm!

0
Reply
