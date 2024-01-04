Aford’s Chihana revives federal system debate, says only solution for Malawi to develop

January 4, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enoch Chihana has dusted off an old debate about the need for Malawi to adopt the federal system of government, saying it is the only system that can fully develop the country.

AFORD President, Enoch Chihana delivered his speech during the event in Lilongwe.Speaking at a political rally held Wednesday in Chitipa, Chihana said for development to reach all corners of the country, there is need for adoption of the system.

 

He said among others, the system will ensure district councils have full control of resources, unlike the current situation where all resources are controlled by the central government.

 

During the rally, Chihana also revealed that AFORD, a member of the ruling Tonse alliance, will go solo during the 2025 general elections.

