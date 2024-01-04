Catholic priest faults the Chakwera administration on business opportunities

Vocal Catholic priest, Monsignor Father Boniface Tamani says the government should stop favouring ruling party sympathisers when giving job or business opportunities, saying opportunities should be given to all Malawians on merit.

Tamani said this on Thursday in Blantyre during annual thanksgiving prayers organised by Mulli Brothers Holding Limited.

He said the government must learn to be civilised and work with every deserving business instead of marginalising others who have the capacity due to political affiliation.

“Every deserving Malawian needs a piece of the cake. If the government receives taxes from everyone then everybody deserves equal opportunities,” said Tamani.

Mulli is one of the biggest financiers of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and benefited a lot when the party was in power as his companies were offered huge contracts and businesses.

He is also one of the people who took multibillion loans at the then state run Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) which he never paid back and the DPP led government labelled them toxic loans.

During the 2020 presidential election, he was on the campaign trail using his own financial resources to drum up support for DPP leader Peter Mutharika.

According to Tamani, for the country to achieve development, the leadership needs to start thinking progressively by using politics as a tool to build bridges and provide resources to the people.

“We are appealing to the government to make resources available to the local businesses so that they can function effectively. Without that, the nation is doomed,” further says Tamani.

There were no immediate comment from the government on the issues raised by Tamani.

