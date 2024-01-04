Minister says AIP fertilizer distribution on track

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale says the distribution of subsidized fertilizer under Agriculture Input Program (AIP) is on track as 83.4 per cent of beneficiaries have accessed so far.

At least 1.5 million people were registered for the fertilizer and seeds program this year.

However, Kawale said one type of fertilizer is not found on the market.

In view of this, he said, all selling points will not be closed until all beneficiaries have bought both Urea and NPK fertilizer.

Kawale said his ministry has requested for more resources from the ministry of Finance to increase the number of AIP beneficiaries especially those from missing villages .

He also said, they are working with the Police and ACB to arrest clerks and

community leaders who are reportedly conniving with vendors to access the inputs illegally.

