AFORD’s Chihana says NO to having political parties align their manifesto Malawi 2026 Agenda

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) says calls by the National Planning Commission (NPC) for political parties to craft their manifestos in line with the Malawi Vision 2063 is an infringement of democratic principles.

The AFORD president, Enoch Chihana said even the said blueprint does not appear to have the potential to contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country.

Speaking in Mwazisi, Rumphi District when receiving the Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Spokesperson, Reverend Maurice Munthali who resigned from the ruling party a year ago and has now officially joined AFORD, Chihana ruled out any possibility of following the NPC’s calls.

“Every political party has its own agenda, therefore regulating the way how manifestos should look like or to be in line with the country’s Vision 2063 is against the democratic tendencies and if that is the case then let the country also have only one political party,” Chihana said.

Addressing the gathering, Reverend Maurice Munthali said chiefs and their subjects have advised him to join AFORD against his earlier decision to retire completely from active politics after leaving the Malawi Congress Party.

“As a principled politician and God-fearing man I decided to disassociate myself from the corrupt practices which are now deeply rooted in government,” Munthali said.

Munthali who served as the Moderator of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia before joining politics then advised the gathering to support the new political agenda being championed by the AFORD leadership spearheaded by its president, Enoch Chihana.

Proposing the setting up of the first 10-year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) Acceleration Fund to President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday this week, NPC Chairperson Prof. Richard Mkandawire said there is need for accelerated implementation of the strategy if its milestones of graduating Malawi into a middle-income economy and meeting most of the Sustainable Development Goals are to be met.

“Even party manifestos should be crafted in line with our blue print, running in tandem with the implementation of the Development State Philosophy as outlined in the MW2063 which calls for catalytic investment by the government and Development partners in key productive ventures,” said Mkandawire.

