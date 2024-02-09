MultiChoice offers DStv and GOtv customers chance to upgrade to the next package once they pay subscriptions

Effective from February 1 and to end on March 31, MultiChoice is upgrading DStv and GOtv customers to the next package at no extra cost who are paying for their viewing subscription.

Dubbed ‘Get More WOW’ offer for DStv and ‘Ka Pulayizi Bwa’ for GOtv, this is MultiChoice’s appreciation to its customers and also spreading the entertainment joy in this month of love whose climax is the Valentine’s Day.

A statement from MultiChoice, says for this year, they are not just giving customers an upgrade but also boosting their entertainment experience.

Head of Marketing, Yuk-yen Au-Yeung, said: “We’re committed to bringing you the best value, through delivering the best of sports, local and international content.

“Testament to our mission of enriching lives, our DStv ‘Pay Now Get More WOW’ offer promises to give you top-tier entertainment. Pay for your subscription today and join us in celebrating a new month filled with more of what you love, on a higher package.”

The moment a customer pays their subscription, they will be boosted to the next package — DStv Kufewa gets upgraded to DStv Access package; DStv Access will be elevated to DStv Family; DStv Family to DStv Compact; DStv Compact to Compact Plus and DStv Compact Plus will experience the full world of DStv Premium.

Compact Plus customers upgraded to Premium will have access to channels like M-Net, increased SuperSport channels and more while Compact customers boosted to Compact Plus can explore a variety of channels including Me, M-Net Movies 3 and CBS Justice.

Those boosted to the Family package will enjoy channels like Universal TV, BBC Lifestyle, Cartoon Network and SuperSport LaLiga.

“These packages offer the best entertainment loads of exciting channels — from compelling documentaries to heart-warming family shows, and adrenaline-pumping sports action,” Au-Yeung said.

The ‘Pay Now Get More WOW’ offer is open to all active, disconnected and new DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and Kufewa customers — who can easily pay or manage their subscriptions via the MyDStv app, or dial *470# or www.dstvafrica.com.

The same applies for GOtv’s ‘Ka Pulayizi Bwa’ offer, that upgrades GOtv Lite to enjoy the GOtv Value package; GOtv Value to be boosted to GOtv Plus; GOtv Plus to GOtv Max; GOtv Max to GOtv Supa.

MultiChoice assures GOtv customers that there is content awaiting for the premium GOtv Supa+ package, “all at no additional cost — to provide exceptional value and the best content, to make sure customers never miss a beat of their favourite shows and movies.

“We at GOtv genuinely believe in spreading love during the month of February, and our commitment is unwavering when it comes to providing you with exceptional value for your money,” Au-yeung said.

“Our ‘Ka Pulayizi Bwa’ campaign is not just an offer, it’s a promise to deliver the best entertainment and value, making GOtv the go-to choice for families.”

“At the heart of the GOtv 2024 Ka Pulayizi Bwa campaign is a treasure trove of content, ready to engage and entertain. From the spellbinding dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies on BET to the edge-of-your-seat suspense on Telemundo, there’s something for every mood and moment.

“Kids will enjoy the animated adventures on Cartoon Network and Disney Jr, while sports fans can get lost in the action-packed world of the Premier League and La Liga. With GOtv, every genre, every passion, and every age finds its perfect match in our diverse and dynamic content line-up.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!