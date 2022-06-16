Afribrand opens stately KFC restaurant at Chichiri Shopping Mall that includes Drive-Inn service

With partnership from NICO Group’s ICON Properties and Eris Properties, Afribrand has provided a stately KFC restaurant at Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre — that includes the much-sought after Drive-Inn service.

The restaurant has all the amenities of the global franchise, KFC, that include walk-in take away services and an ambient upstairs dining room.

The managers of the franchise, Afrobrand assures that the Drive-Inn service is targeted to just take less than two minutes from point of order though an intercom, to the paying cubicle and finally the food handover cubicle.

This adds to three of KFC restaurants — with another in Blantyre central business district (CBD) and the other in Lilongwe — that also has a Drive-Inn service.

Afribrand Principal Operator & Director, Hamza Tayub assured that they have plans to consider providing other KFC services in Mzuzu and Zomba in order to promote huge investment that would in turn help create jobs.

In her remarks, Icon Properties & Eris Properties Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ellen Chapinduka-Nyasulu said they decided to add value to Chichiri Shopping Mall to enhance its reputation for a one-stop shopping experience, saying they are responding to change in infrastructure solutions.

She applauded all partners and stakeholders — including financiers Standard Bank — that have made this project success, saying “this is enough testimony that when multiple players come together, we are able to deliver the best services”.

She made special mention of the role played by Blantyre City Council, whose Deputy Mayor, Councillor Barnaba Kanojerera graced the occasion and declared it officially open, saying they all worked together that led to the City fathers approve the design of the structure.

“NICO Group believes in synergies and symbiosis partnerships if we are to develop this country’s infrastructures to high levels — thus we applaud all partners that have made this project successfully,” she said.

Kanojerera, while applauding Eris Properties, ICON Properties, Standard Bank and Afriband “for their commendable efforts that have borne great fruits”, said the Council’s mandate is to administer the City’s development

“You will agree with me that the biggest indicator of any city’s development or economy is its infrastructure and the service industry that includes food service,” he said.

“I would like to commend the NICO Group, through Eris Properties and ICON Properties, for its undeniable commitment to changing the landscape of the city and improving the shopping experience in Malawi’s cities”

He took cognizance that NICO Group was the first company to invest in a mall of such magnitude as that of Chichiri — that houses amongst others, Shoprite, GAME Stores, mobile money services and bank services centres

“It is impressive that NICO Group continues to improve the facility to the standard worth attracting international brands such as KFC.

He also made special mention that Afriband is “improving the food service delivery”, saying others “may look at it as just a business but this is a service and development to the urban landscape.

“This event not only celebrates the new building and the beauty that it adds to the city, but also the opportunities and great service that such infrastructure has presented and will continue to provide our community for years to come.”

Representing Standard Bank, Pempho Chalamanda said as a leading financial service provider in Africa, their mission is to support the continent’s development agenda, adding credence that the KFC structure brings beauty the city, creates jobs and enhances the supply chain.

“As Standard Bank we pledge to support other expansions in our endeavour to drive the development agenda of Malawi and the continent at large,” she said.

