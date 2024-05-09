Africa Fertiliser Summit: Chakwera commits to implementation of continental fertilizer, soil health initiative

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says his government is committed to implementing continental fertilizer and soil health action initiative and others aimed at improving soil productivity.

Chakwera made the remarks at the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

He said through the 10-year Malawi Action Plan on Fertilizer and Soil Health, Malawi will strive to domesticate the continental framework in its efforts to achieve increased food production and security.

“Through our Action Plan, Malawi will take her place in the world as a food basket for all the countries in the world that do not have the arable land, fresh water, and agricultural human capital we have,” he said, adding that his government has also taken special interest in addressing soil health issues and will soon be piloting a program to address the high acidity levels in the soils of certain parts of Malawi.

President Chakwera stated that the ultimate goal of his government is to improve soil health, improve the usage of organic and inorganic fertilizers, improve soil productivity, and reduce soil degradation and soil erosion.

In so doing, the Malawi leader continued, the country will reverse the negative trend in the deterioration of our soil health through a set of interventions that have been outlined in the Action Plan.

“Through our Action Plan, costing approximately 163 million dollars, we will leverage existing programs by Government and other stakeholders with our development partners’ support to ensure swift and effective implementation. Through our Action Plan, we will implement the continental fertilizer and soil health action initiative and others aimed at improving soil productivity. Through our Action Plan, Malawi will take her place in the world as a food basket for all the countries in the world that do not have the arable land, fresh water, and agricultural human capital we have,” he said.

