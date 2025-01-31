Africa’s Health Emergency: Rising Outbreaks, Funding Cuts, and a looming Catastrophe

Africa is on the brink of a devastating health crisis as disease outbreaks surge at an alarming rate across the continent. Health emergencies have spiked from 153 in 2022/23 to 242 in 2024, raising fears that the continent could be the source of the next global pandemic.

At the same time, severe funding cuts from wealthy nations—including a 90-day suspension of U.S. healthcare aid—threaten to undo decades of progress in healthcare.

Experts warn that without urgent intervention, up to 4 million more people could die annually in Africa from preventable and treatable diseases, pushing health standards back to the early 2000s.

The economic fallout is equally severe. Africa is projected to lose billions of dollars each year as the disease burden grows, with an estimated 39 million more people falling into extreme poverty as health systems struggle to cope.

“This is not just an African problem; it is a global crisis in the making,” warned Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, in a statement released on January 31, 2025. “We are at risk of losing everything we fought for over the past two decades.”

Malawi, already struggling with fragile healthcare infrastructure like many African nations, is feeling the strain. The country’s healthcare system has limited resources to tackle frequent outbreaks of cholera, malaria, and measles.

In 2023, Malawi suffered one of its deadliest cholera outbreaks in decades, claiming over 1,700 lives and exposing its inadequate access to clean water and sanitation. The government, with support from international partners, has been working to strengthen disease surveillance and outbreak response.

However, with donor support dwindling, Malawi faces an uphill battle. Its reliance on foreign aid for critical health programs means the U.S. funding pause could have devastating consequences.

One of the most alarming public health emergencies is unfolding in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where insecurity and displacement have created ideal conditions for deadly disease outbreaks.

The city, home to 3 million people, including 1 million displaced individuals, has an extreme population density of 39,620 people per square kilometer, making it one of the most crowded cities on Earth. With little access to healthcare, clean water, and sanitation, disease is spreading rapidly.

This humanitarian disaster has driven the emergence of the highly transmissible Clade 1b variant of the Mpox virus, which mutated in 2023. The virus, which has already killed thousands of children and young people, has spread to 21 African countries, including Malawi. The same conditions have also triggered deadly measles and cholera outbreaks, putting millions of lives at risk.

Africa CDC has been working to secure Mpox vaccines and essential health supplies for Goma and eastern DRC, but ongoing conflict has blocked supply routes and made vaccine distribution nearly impossible.

“I will personally fly there to ensure these life-saving interventions reach those in need—but we must have safe access,” said Dr. Kaseya.

While Africa CDC has successfully lobbied for a waiver on humanitarian aid, Dr. Kaseya emphasized that aid alone will not be enough. The region’s leaders must act decisively to end conflicts that are fueling disease outbreaks.

“To my fellow African leaders: End this unnecessary war,” he urged. “If you fail to act, it will not be bullets that kill us—it will be major outbreaks and pandemics emerging from this region, devastating economies and sparing no one.”

For Malawi, the crisis is a stark reminder of the need to invest in health security, strengthen local disease surveillance, and reduce dependency on foreign aid. The country’s past experiences with health emergencies—from HIV/AIDS to cholera—have shown that preparedness and timely response are crucial.

However, with global funding priorities shifting, Malawi and other African nations must develop sustainable funding models for public health and reduce dependence on foreign aid.

