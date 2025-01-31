Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, refusing to stand idle while his name is dragged through the mud, has vowed to defend his reputation through legal means against malicious individuals, expressing heartbreak and betrayal over the recent arrests of those behind a long-running smear campaign—especially after years of extending a helping hand to his accusers.

Bushiri Details Circumstances Leading to Arrest of ‘Mana Online Boys,’ Vows to Protect His Name Legitimately

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, refusing to stand idle while his name is dragged through the mud, has vowed to defend his reputation through legal means against malicious individuals, expressing heartbreak and betrayal over the recent arrests of those behind a long-running smear campaign—especially after years of extending a helping hand to his accusers.

In a statement released today by his spokesperson Aubrey Kusakala, Bushiri says for years, he and his church, ECG The Jesus Nation, have been the target of relentless cyber-attacks, particularly from a Facebook page called MANA NEWS ONLINE. The page repeatedly spread false accusations, branding him a fake prophet, a Satanist, and linking him to baseless conspiracies.

Upon investigation, Bushiri’s team uncovered that the mastermind behind the attacks was Robert Chisambiro, a young man working alongside three associates. But instead of pursuing legal action at the time, Bushiri chose forgiveness. He invited the four to his home, counseled them, and extended financial support to help them rebuild their lives.

“I saw potential in them and believed they could change,” Bushiri said.

Chisambiro expressed a desire to study at the Malawi College of Health Sciences, and Bushiri placed him on his bursary program, covering his tuition fees. The others received financial aid to start businesses.

However, what seemed like a path to redemption soon turned into another betrayal.

A Shocking Twist of Betrayal

Chisambiro resumed and even escalated his attacks. Worse still, he manipulated his friends into continuing the smear campaign, telling them that stopping would mean losing Bushiri’s financial support. While one associate distanced himself, Chisambiro and the remaining two doubled down.

The attacks became more aggressive, now falsely accusing Bushiri of political interference, claiming he had abducted Pastor Hastings Salanje in South Africa, and even linking him to the Chikangawa plane crash.

As a man who has always remained non-partisan and respectful of all leaders, Bushiri was deeply concerned.

“My silence was being mistaken for weakness,” he said.

When his team confronted Chisambiro, the young man made a chilling demand—money in exchange for stopping the attacks.

“It was devastating,” Bushiri’s Director of Communications, Aubrey Kusakala, said. “This was someone he had helped, given a second chance, and yet he was demanding payment to stop defaming him.”

Hoping for change, Bushiri withdrew Chisambiro’s bursary, believing he would reflect on his actions. Instead, the attacks intensified.

The Breaking Point

With no other option, Bushiri’s team reported the matter to the police. Authorities acted swiftly, leading to the arrest of Chisambiro and his accomplices.

Despite the legal action, Bushiri says he is not celebrating.

“This is not the outcome I wanted. I had hoped they would change, that they would take the opportunity I gave them and build better futures,” he said. “But sometimes, no matter how much you give, some people will still choose destruction.”

A Lesson in Kindness and Integrity

Bushiri, however, remains steadfast in his mission to help others. His bursary program continues to support students, and his community empowerment projects remain active.

Meanwhile, his legal team has been instructed to closely monitor any continued smear campaigns and take action against those who engage in defamation.

As the case unfolds, many are reflecting on the dangers of cyber defamation and the power of integrity in the face of adversity.

For now, Bushiri’s message remains clear: Kindness should never be mistaken for weakness, and the truth will always stand the test of time.

