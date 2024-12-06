Afrobarometer Survey: DPP Leads, but No Clear Majority in Sight

If elections were held today, 43% of Malawians would cast their votes for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), while 29% would back the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), according to the latest Afrobarometer survey. Despite DPP’s lead, the data shows no single party is poised to secure a majority, signaling a potentially fragmented political landscape ahead of the 2025 general elections.

The survey, conducted in August 2024, highlights growing voter enthusiasm, with 84% of eligible voters confirming they “will definitely vote” in the next elections. However, the distribution of voter preferences reflects deep divisions, with 7% leaning toward the United Transformation Movement (UTM), 2% for the United Democratic Front (UDF), and 14% either undecided or unwilling to vote.

Corruption and Governance in Focus

The findings come amid rising public dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts to tackle corruption and manage the economy. An overwhelming 68% of respondents believe corruption has worsened over the past year, with more than half stating it has increased “a lot.”

Only 29% of Malawians feel the government is doing a good job in fighting corruption. This concern is compounded by widespread discontent with economic governance, as most citizens criticize the government’s inability to stabilize prices, create jobs, and reduce income inequalities.

Silver Linings in Service Delivery

While criticism is rife in governance and economic management, the Tonse administration earned praise for its performance in certain sectors. A majority of respondents acknowledged improvements in water supply, reliable electricity, and access to education. These achievements may bolster the MCP’s campaign narrative as it vies to regain public trust.

The Road to 2025: Challenges and Opportunities

The hypothetical election outcomes underscore significant challenges for both major parties. The DPP’s lead suggests it is gaining momentum, but its inability to secure a majority indicates that coalition politics could dominate the post-election period. For the MCP, the survey reveals the need for strategic recalibration to close the widening gap with its rival.

The UTM and UDF also face an uphill battle to convert their modest support into a meaningful impact, potentially positioning themselves as kingmakers in a coalition government scenario.

Voter Engagement at Record Levels

The survey revealed a remarkable 84% of Malawians are eager to participate in the upcoming elections, reflecting high levels of political engagement. This enthusiasm presents both an opportunity and a challenge for political parties, which must address the pressing concerns of corruption, unemployment, and economic stability to resonate with voters.

As the 2025 general elections approach, these findings paint a complex picture of Malawi’s political and social landscape. With no clear majority in sight, the nation may be heading toward one of its most competitive and consequential elections in recent history.

