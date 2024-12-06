It’s Over! Fugitive Mphwiyo loses his K690 million house in Area 43, Lilongwe

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has brought an end to a long-standing legal battle over a K690 million property in Area 43 bonded for Paul Mphwiyo’s bail. The court, led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda and eight other justices, dismissed an appeal by Thandizo Verna Mphwiyo on December 5, 2024.

Thandizo had challenged a High Court ruling issued by Justice Ruth Chinangwa in 2014, which revoked Mphwiyo’s bail after he absconded and ordered the forfeiture of the bonded property. The Supreme Court affirmed that the High Court’s decision was lawful, effectively transferring ownership of the house to the Malawi Government.

The property had been bonded as part of Mphwiyo’s bail conditions while he faced corruption charges tied to the infamous Cashgate scandal. His case remains in court, awaiting judgment.

This decisive ruling underscores the judiciary’s commitment to enforcing accountability and addressing corruption-related cases. Egrita M. Ndala, Principal Public Relations Officer for the Director General, confirmed the forfeiture, noting that the property is now officially under government ownership.

For Paul Mphwiyo, a once-prominent figure, the loss of his multimillion-kwacha property marks a significant turn in his legal and public standing.

