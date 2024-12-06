Afrobarometer Survey Shows Malawians Approve Chakwera’s Government in Provision of Social Services

The latest Afrobarometer survey has revealed a positive public sentiment toward President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, particularly in its provision of essential social services. The survey shows that most Malawians believe the government is performing well in delivering clean water, ensuring a reliable supply of electricity, and addressing educational needs, highlighting significant strides in these critical sectors.

Efforts to enhance water and sanitation services have earned widespread approval, with citizens appreciating the administration’s dedication to improving access to these necessities. Similarly, the government’s work to stabilize electricity supply has been commended, a significant achievement in a country where power outages have historically been a major challenge.

In the education sector, many Malawians recognize the administration’s initiatives to improve infrastructure, expand access, and address the needs of learners across the country. These efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to uplifting the nation’s social services and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

The survey’s findings reflect the positive impact of policies aimed at strengthening essential services, which continue to resonate with the public. With these achievements, the Tonse administration showcases its ability to prioritize and deliver on key issues that matter most to Malawians.

As the 2025 general elections approach, the government’s performance in these areas stands as a testament to its dedication to progress and development. The Afrobarometer survey underscores the significant gains made under President Chakwera’s leadership, painting a hopeful picture for the future of Malawi.