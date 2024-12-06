Afrobarometer’s blind take on Malawi’s corruption reality

The Pan-African research network Afrobarometer has stirred the waters again with its latest report, claiming to capture Malawians’ perceptions on social issues, including corruption. However, its findings have sparked controversy, accused of presenting a skewed narrative that downplays significant anti-corruption strides made by the current administration.

Critics argue that the survey paints an unfair picture, suggesting higher corruption levels under the Tonse government than in previous regimes. This assertion is deemed not only inaccurate but also a misrepresentation of Malawi’s progress in combating the vice. Some experts suspect poorly framed questions may have distorted the data, creating misleading perceptions.

From the onset of his tenure, President Lazarus Chakwera has demonstrated zero tolerance for corruption, firing key aides and cabinet ministers implicated in corruption cases. Notable examples include the dismissal of Kezzie Msukwa, former Minister of Lands, and Newton Kambala, former Minister of Energy, after their arrests on corruption charges.

Social scientists assert that the increased discourse on corruption reflects the openness of Malawi’s democracy under Chakwera’s leadership. Citizens now freely discuss and report corruption without fear, signaling stronger public engagement and institutional transparency.

Highlighting these achievements, Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) earned global recognition in 2022 as an anti-corruption champion at the Summit for Democracy. The accolade underscores the nation’s progress, further validated by Malawi’s improved performance on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

According to Transparency International’s 2021 CPI report, Malawi scored 35 out of 100, ranking 110 out of 180 countries—a significant leap from previous years. Between 2015 and 2020, under the Democratic Progressive Party, the average score stagnated at 30. The improvement reflects growing confidence in the government’s resolve to fight corruption.

The contrasting narrative in Afrobarometer’s findings has sparked skepticism. Observers note discrepancies between the network’s data and other credible reports, questioning the methodology used. Political analyst Dr. Henry Chingaipe has urged Afrobarometer and the Centre for Social Research to disclose more details about their data collection process, emphasizing the need for transparency.

For Malawi to overcome corruption, the focus must remain on truth and effective intervention. Afrobarometer’s report, critics contend, undermines these efforts by projecting an inaccurate picture that clouds the nation’s hard-won progress.