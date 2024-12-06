Desperate DPP allegedly sought to manipulate Afrobarometer findings

As Afrobarometer prepares to release its latest findings on Malawians’ political perceptions today, allegations have emerged that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been busy working in the background to manipulate the survey results.

This controversy follows the DPP’s dismissal of Afrobarometer’s recent Round 10 survey, which the party branded as “half-baked.” The survey, released last month, addressed critical issues like the role of the Vice Presidency and corruption in the Judiciary, but the DPP accused the pollster of sidelining other pressing concerns such as the economy, the Agricultural Input Program (AIP), and President Lazarus Chakwera’s governance challenges.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the DPP has been in contact with Afrobarometer’s local partner, the Centre for Social Research (CSR) in Zomba. Sources indicate that the party has demanded a more critical stance against the current administration in future surveys. Allegedly, the DPP is even willing to fund upcoming research in exchange for adjustments to survey topics—a move that, if true, raises serious ethical concerns.

A senior DPP official, speaking anonymously, reinforced the party’s dissatisfaction with Afrobarometer’s focus. “The recent survey ignored the real struggles of Malawians. We expect Afrobarometer to reflect the failures of this government, not sidestep them,” the official said.

The Round 10 survey revealed contentious insights, including: 80% of Malawians believe the Vice Presidency should be abolished.

40% perceive judicial decisions as politically influenced. 64% feel punishments for the powerful are too lenient, compared to harsher penalties for ordinary citizens (53%).

While these findings sparked robust public debate, the DPP insists they fail to address broader systemic issues, particularly economic hardships and governance concerns under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Afrobarometer has denied any political interference, emphasizing the integrity of its research. An insider stated, “Our work is grounded in public opinion, free from political manipulation. Any attempt to alter our focus compromises our mission to reflect citizens’ voices.”

The organization also highlighted past instances of interference during the DPP’s time in power, including threats to survey staff and obstruction of fieldwork.

Dr. Eliza Gama, a governance expert, views these developments as troubling. “If the allegations are true, the DPP’s actions would undermine trust in independent research. This is an attack on transparency and democracy itself.”

Gama added that Afrobarometer’s integrity is critical to shaping informed discourse in Malawi. “The politicization of such surveys only detracts from the genuine concerns of citizens,” she noted.

This incident underscores a growing rift between political actors and research institutions in Malawi. The DPP’s history of antagonizing Afrobarometer, combined with recent allegations, signals a party struggling to navigate its opposition role while contending with public skepticism.

As Afrobarometer’s new findings emerge, the spotlight will remain on the organization’s ability to uphold its independence and resist external pressure. Meanwhile, Malawians await an impartial reflection of their voices amid the political turbulence.

