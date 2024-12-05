Limited resources, weak regulatory frameworks hampering traditional tobacco control measures

Limited resources, weak regulatory frameworks, and the presence of informal markets are hampering traditional tobacco control measures, particularly in Africa.

This is according to Wilson Box, one of the speakers at the 4th Harm Reduction Exchange conference that took place in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 27, 2024.

Mr Box, a Harm Reduction Activist from Zimbabwe, disclosed that Africa faces a significant public health burden from tobacco use with its estimated 77 million smokers across the continent.

“The tobacco industry’s aggressive marketing strategies in African countries have complicated efforts to implement effective control measures. Some nations have implemented comprehensive tobacco control measures aligned with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), while others struggle with enforcement and regulatory capacity,” he said.

Mr Box further disclosed that the emergence of new nicotine products has added another layer of complexity to the existing regulatory challenges, with economic considerations playing a significant role in shaping regulatory approaches to Tobacco Harm Reduction. He said while high-income countries have the resources to implement and enforce sophisticated regulatory frameworks, low- and middle-income countries such as those in Eastern and Sub-Saharan African countries face resource constraints that limit their ability to effectively regulate novel nicotine products.

“This economic disparity has led to significant variations in regulator capacity and enforcement effectiveness across different regions,” said Mr Box.

Another activist from Nigeria, Uche Olatunji, said in light of the evolution of tobacco markets with the introduction of innovative nicotine delivery systems, additional research would be essential, as well as regulations and policies to address possible challenges.

Mr Olatunji also said it is sad that the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to oppose the proliferation and promotion of safer nicotine products despite scientific evidence speaking in favour of such products as vaping devices, snus, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products. “Scientific evidence, like the highly respected and independent organization – Cochrane, has consistently shown that switching to less harmful alternatives can dramatically reduce the risks associated with smoking. Countries like England, through the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) and Public Health England (PHE) have published comprehensive draft guideline recommendations to tackle the health burden of smoking in their country,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!