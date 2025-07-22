AfWASA President Urges African-Led Solutions to Water and Sanitation Crisis

Africa must take ownership of its water and sanitation challenges if it is to build a resilient and sustainable future, Africa Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) President Engineer Mahmood Lutaaya has said.

Speaking at the official opening of the 95th AfWASA Conference currently underway in Lilongwe, Lutaaya emphasized that Africans are best positioned to tackle the continent’s pressing issues. The conference is being held under the theme “Green Economy and Climate Resilience in Africa.”

“A number of countries on the continent have already made commendable progress,” Lutaaya said. “We should not wait for others to solve our problems. African challenges are best addressed by Africans themselves.”

The AfWASA Vice President and Lilongwe City Chief Executive Officer, Silli Mbewe, described the conference as a strategic platform for shaping Africa’s water and sanitation agenda.

“We see this gathering as an opportunity to build solidarity, share innovations, and learn from the best practices emerging across the continent,” said Mbewe. “It’s also a moment to move from ambition to action, especially as climate change continues to threaten water security.”

Mbewe reaffirmed his institution’s commitment to regional collaboration, technical excellence, and sustainable service delivery, key pillars for achieving climate resilience in the sector.

The high-level event has drawn delegates from over 50 countries, signaling strong continental interest in advancing water and sanitation solutions led by Africans, for Africans.

