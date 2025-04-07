AG Chakaka Nyirenda Champions Africa’s Clean Energy Future at Paris Arbitration Week

Paris, France — Malawi’s Attorney General, Honourable Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, has made a strong case for Africa’s energy transition, calling it both a moral obligation and an economic necessity, during his keynote address at Paris Arbitration Week.

Speaking under the theme “Energy Transition in Africa: Arbitration at the Crossroads of Sustainability and Development”, Nyirenda praised AfricArb and Reed Smith for sparking timely dialogue on energy, justice, and development. He spotlighted Africa’s rich renewable energy potential—from solar and wind to hydropower—while noting the urgent need to address the energy gap affecting over 600 million people across the continent.

“This isn’t just a problem; it’s an opportunity,” said the AG, framing Africa’s energy challenge as a chance to transform lives and economies sustainably.

Nyirenda emphasized the role of arbitration and strong legal systems in managing the continent’s clean energy shift. He called for arbitration models that embed sustainability, promote African representation, and offer fair, predictable dispute resolution for energy investments.

Highlighting Malawi’s own progress, Nyirenda pointed to growing investments in solar, hydropower, and biogas, backed by legal reforms that make energy projects more secure and investment-friendly.

He concluded with a powerful call to action: “We must choose collaboration over complexity, equity over exclusion, and courage over caution.” For Africa, he said, the energy transition is not just a technical journey—it is about sovereignty, shared dignity, and securing a livable planet for future generations.

Over 500 participants attended the event in-person and virtually, marking a significant platform for Africa’s voice in global energy conversations.

