AG Chigondongo Mhango pumps K1.6m  for Rumphi central football and netball trophies

Attorney General, Charles Chigondongo Mhango has challenged youths in Rumphi District to be innovative and make use of their talents for their survival amid high levels of drug and substance abuse amongst the youth.

Mhango was speaking recently in an interview on the sidelines of a launching ceremony of K1.6 million football and netball trophies and other sporting competitions that will be conducted in Rumphi Central Constituency.

“A lot of young people stay idle and that is why I have decided to come up with the trophies which can keep them busy thereby refraining from drug and substance abuse,” Mhango explained.

According to Mhango, apart from the two trophies, other youths talented in other sporting activities and traditional dances such as Vimbuza will also go away with different awards.

He said most youth fail to realize full potential of their talents due to lack of exposure.

“There is a lot of potential talents among young people but these talents are never identified and developed, so this initiative will assist in unearthing the hidden talents that the youths can make use of in improving their living standards,” said Mhango.

“The K1.6 million is meant for the football and netball trophies but I have increased the amount to carter for the other talent competitions,” he added.

Mhang has shown interest to contest as a Member of Parliament for Rumphi Central Constituency in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Group Village Head Chikalamba Gondwe hailed Mhango for the trophies saying the initiative would go a long way in developing talents among the youth in the area.

