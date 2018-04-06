CSO’s still want Malawi President to receive petition on April 27 demos

President Peter Mutharika has angered civil society organizations over the decision that he would not receive a petition over the K4 billion allocation to members of Parliament (MPs) and other issues.

Human Rights Defenders Forum (HRDF) chairperson Timothy Mtambo, one of the organisers of the April 27 demos said Mutharika should have been at Kamuzu Palace handy to receive the petition.

“These issues concern the people of Malawi. Malawians are concerned with these issues that is why we want the problem to intervene ” said Mtambo.

Presidential press ecretary Mgeme Kalirani ruled out the possibility that Mutharika would meet the CSOs and receive the petition on an issue that has polarized the country, saying that is “wishful thinking” on the part of the activists.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has since condemned Mutharika for refusing to receive the petition from the CSOs describing him as insensitive.

MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said Mutharika should get out of his comfort zone and face the reality.

“If he does not receive the petition on April 27 then he will get a real petition on May 20 2019 at the ballot box which he will receive whether he likes or not, ” he said.

The CSOs want to force cancellation of disbursement of the K4 billion fund, and push for the resignation or dismissal of Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe (Finance, Economic Planning and Development) and Kondwani Nankhumwa (Local Government and Rural Development) over their roles in the scam.

The demonstrations are set to be held under the theme For How Long Shall Malawians Continue To Be Taken for Granted? Loss of Public Trust in the Current Administration: Time to Reclaim Our Destiny.

The CSOs argue that the K4 billion allocation is illegal and not in the best interest of Malawians, hence the need to immediately cancel it.

The CSOs have also asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate allegations that government bribed some MPs from the opposition parties to frustrate the Electoral Reforms Bills through rejection, abstaining or absenteeism during last November sitting of Parliament.

