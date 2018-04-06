Coach Nkhwazi snubs Tigers to return to Dwangwa  

Dwangwa United coach Lloyd Nkhwazi was linked with Azam Tigers but he has decided to stay put at his club.

Tigers technical director Robin Alufandika hinted that the coach would be unveiled this weekend.

But Nkhwazi said he is not leaving Dwangwa.

Nkhwazi dropped the bombshell news he was staying in Dwangwa on Friday.

“I am Dwangwa United coach and I remain committed to the club,” he said.

Alufandika insisted his team will unveil a new coach but declined to comment on Nkhwazi.

“We are going to name the new coach. That position has not changed,” he said.

Asked if Nkhwazi was the preferred candidate, Alufandika declined to comment, saying: “You should wait and see our new coach.”

