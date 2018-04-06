Malawi police say  two men charged with murder of Sande

Two suspects were charged in the murder of a 22 year old man identified as Iginasiyo Sande from Maluphya village Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngabu in Chikhwawa.

Malawi police identified the two suspects arsJoseph Boidi aged 26, from Chipumi village T/A Nduwa in Mchinji and Owen William aged 25, from Mcheneka village T/A Kachere in Dedza district.

Kanengo police station spokesperson, Laban Makalani said Sande was attacked during a fight which occurred at Area 49 in Lilongwe on March 18, 2018.

He said the two were arrested for being suspected to have a connection in the death of Sande.

“The suspects are alleged to have severely assaulted the deceased Sande. The victim unfortunately died on March 24,” said Makalani.

He said a postmortem which was conducted by medical personnel at Kamuzu central hospital established that death was due to injuries.

“The two suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer murder charges under section 209 of the penal code,” Makalani said.

An investigating detective said he could connect the suspects to the murder charge.

