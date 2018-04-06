Favoured Martha impresses at Luso TV Gospel Concert: Get standing ovation

Renowned gospel musician Favoured Martha made a striking performance in Lilongwe during Luso Television Gospel Concert this week, forcing people to give her an about five minutes standing ovation at the Sheaffer ICA Marque.

It was a show that attracted people from all walks of life.

The patronage at Sheaffer Marque was slow at first but eventually the venue was filled with enthusiastic fans who gathered to have fun on Easter Monday.

Favoured Martha dished out six songs in succession including Mawa limafika from her latest album, Ondikonda ndilinaye which she boasts of the love of Christ, saying it does not disappoint like humankind love does. She encourages people to get in relationship with Christ.

The singer also perfomed Yesu ndi amuna, Nthawi yanu and and Ndilemekeza Yehova, leaving the audience yawning for more.

She also dished out the track Yehova musavomeleze a manifestation of a ‘choral hangover’ from her choral background. In the song, Martha, prays to God not to let her slip on her way and fall from his grace.

Her exquisite dancing antics also left patrons wiggling with others brought down to tears.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, the song bird Martha said she was “humbled and honoured” for the love she was shown during her performance.

“I am humbled with the great reception I got during my performance, wow, it was amazing, people gave me the morale which also gave me confidence to dish out the best as I did”, she said

She also announced that her latest album ‘Mawa limafika’ is currently on the market and plans to launch both CD and DVD are underway.

One of the patrons Felistus Yakobe from Area 25 described the event as massive, saying she did not regret and she had fun to the maximum.

“I enjoyed all the perfomances because all the artists were on point,” she said.

Luso TV head of productions Louis Suwedi said they were overwhelmed with the turnout.

“We thank God that we have had a wonderful event, we were happy to celebrate Easter with our fans. As Luso TV we will continue giving people the best, “said Suwedi.

Suwedi added that Malawians should expect exceptional programming saying they will not compromise on the quality and programming content.

Among other susicians during the concert were Thoko Katimba, Grena Phiri, Maxwell Olloto, Limbani Simenti, Marvelous Deeds, Walusungu Kishombe, Great Angels and Ndirande Anglican voices.

