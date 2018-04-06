K47.5 million Lunzu Street lights project completed

Blantyre District Council has completed the installation works of street lights at Lunzu Trading Centre which has cost close to K47.5 million, authorities have confirmed.

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala, said what remains is for the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to connect the street lights to its power lines.

“Yes, I can confirm that everything has been completed and we are only waiting for the contractor who paid ESCOM for power to push for connections. Once the lines are connected, we will not take time to officially launch the project and light up the centre,” Nkasala said.

Nkasala said the installation of the street lights was expected to improve safety and security of the community and property especially at night.

“Installation of street lights at Lunzu is one of the 12 sub-projects that the full council approved to be implemented with district development funds in 2017/2018 financial year. With these street lights, we expect business to improve due to additional trading hours,” Nkasala said.

Nkasala said the council expects to collect more revenue as the centre, which is an economic hub for the district, will remain open for more business hours in the evening.

Chairperson for Lunzu Market Committee, Clemence Masaliwa hailed the council for delivering on its promise, adding that street lights would enable business people to conduct their businesses both during the day and at night.

“Before the street lights were installed, we were forced to close up shops even when demand for goods was high. However, from now on, business will take a different dimension and people will freely conduct their business and close as they wish,” Masaliwa said.

The project has covered 2 kilometres from Lunzu Police Unit road block to Nasengwe Lodge and DEC Construction Company was awarded the contract.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :