Agricos trains farmers on profitable horticulture production 

In its quest to turn Malawian horticulture farmers into millionaires, Agricos, a consultancy firm which aims at uplifting farmers in the country has been training farmers on how best they can maximise their profits in horticultural products.

In their recent one day training which brought together 65 farmers at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre, aimed at equipping them with skills in production and marketing of Watermelons and Capsicum (Green, Yellow and Red Pepper).

During the training, Dr Ibaad Hasham, a Horticultural Expert from India, stunned the participants with his mesmerising presentations and ability to tackle what were supposed to be million dollar questions.

In his presentation, Hasham demonstrated to farmers how they can produce quality watermelon and capsicum production with good management practices.

He also detailed about the stress management in watermelon with illustrations.

Apart from training farmers, Agricos also provides willing farmers with on field mentorship and expertise in order to assist such farmers realise their dreams of becoming millionaires.

One such farm at Mpemba in Blantyre, Chechiko farms, which was under the mentorship of Agricos from past 2 years have proved promising results with good quality horticulture produce.

The Managing Director of Chechiko Justin Kaliwo farm conveyed his inspiring story at Malawi Sun Hotel saying they have benefited a lot with Agricos Mentorships.

“My farms have transformed tremendously under the management of Agricos to a point that now I have added production of Red Cabbage and Red Onion on top of Watermelons and Capsicum.

“I’ m one of the few suppliers of Red Cabbage in most Super Markets in Malawi and I tell you it is a thriving business. Through Agricos, I have also found very good links of international markets in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia also plans are under way to export as far Middle East.” he said

The training at Malawi Sun Hotel attracted Small scale farmers, large scale farmers as well as others who are aspiring to become growers. In their response, majority of the participants described the training as quite useful and the best of its kind.

One of the participants Venda phekani said the training was important and that he gained proper knowledge on agriculture.

Each of the participants went home with a technical knowledge of quality production of watermelon and capsicum.

The trainees were also taught with Drip Irrigation Design, Basic book keeping and entrepreneurship. The firm has also provided trainees with Farm Management Consultation and free hard copy training manual and they also distributed packet of free start up seeds for either watermelon or Capsicum for first 25 registered farmers.

Agricos’ Business Developing Manager Dickson Kilowe said they are also scheduled to train other farmers in Central and Northern region, respectively.

“Now that Blantyre is done, next is Lilongwe on 25th November at Simama Hotel while Gland Palace will host the Mzuzu function on 9th December”, said Kilowe.

He added “each participant is supposed to pay a non refundable registration fee of MK30, 000 and enjoy the rest of the compensatory benefits that follows them since the fee also qualifies a participant to becoming a bona fide member of Agricos”.

