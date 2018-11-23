All set for Matafale’s memorial show in Chileka: Ma Blacks reject DPP show

The annual memorial show for the late Malawi’s King of Reggae Evison Matafale is on this Sunday November 25 2018 in Chileka, Blantyre with another massive live music performances.

Black Missionaries band Manager Ray Harawa told Nyasa Times that preparations for the memorial show are at final stage and people should expect thrills and fireworks.

“Everything is in place and I must promise our fans that they should not miss this event because for the first time we will be using the most powerful sound equipment that we have never used before and the best stage in the land which will be provided by Entertainers Promotions,” said Harawa who also managed Matafale.

“We are also going to bring a total of 25 different renown artists who are ready to entertain the patrons,” he said.

The list of performers at this year’s show include Young Generations, Limbani Banda, Anthony Makondetsa, The Wailing Brothers Band and ‘Ma Blacks’ themselves among others.

According to Harawa, the show is expected to start from 10:00AM.

He further assured all their fans to come and celebrate with their families during the ceremony without any fear as there will be enough security.

“Let me say that, besides doing it as a rememberance for our fallen hero (Matafale) we also combine it to remember the lives of our brothers like Musamude, Gift Fulumulani not forgetting our late fathers, mothers and grand parents.

“ We also take this as an opportunity to thank our royal fans who have supported us unwaveringly over the years.

“Honestly, the festive is growing each passing year because of how the way people respond and support us every time. We are very glad and we just thank Almighty God for that,” explained Harawa.

Matafale rose to fame and iconic status by 2000 through the release of his debut album, Kuyimba 1, in 1999.

However, soon after Kuyimba 1 he disappeared from the public view for almost a year battling with tuberculosis.

He released his second album Kuyimba 2 in 2001befor dying while in police custody on November 27th, 2001.

Matafale is still honored for his music, political activism, and concerts are still organized to celebrate his life.

No DPP show

Meanwhile, the Black Missionaries have refuted claims and strongly disassociate themselves from reports going viral on social media indicating they will on Sunday perform at a Democratic Progressive

Party’s (DPP) music event alongside other artists in Blantyre.

“This being a second time for a thing like this to happen we would like to ask those doing this to immediately stop” said Harawa through a statement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :