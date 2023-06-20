Agriculture ministry officials defend barter deal between govt, Romanian company

Ministry of Agriculture Principal Secretary for technical services Medrina Mloza Banda defended the barter trade deal between Malawi Government and East Bridge, saying it is the surest way of ensuring availability of fertiliser in the country but also stabilising fertiliser prices.

She said the deal will see farmers accessing cheaper fertiliser.

Mloza Banda said the deal will ease pressure on forex as the country is struggling to generate forex to import fertiliser and other products.

Mloza Banda went further to say that the company is willing to be paid in kwachas in the event that government does not aggregate enough produce to settle the debt.

She has emphasised that the good part is that the country will settle the debt a year after the fertiliser has been supplied, which means East Bridge is pre-financing the fertiliser.

Mloza Banda added that due diligence was done and it was established that the company has production lines with manufacturers for fertiliser.