Ahead of Malawi clash Cameroon coach Seerdof recalls China-based Basoggog 

Cameroon’s Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf has recalled Christian Basoggog, who plies his trade with the Chinese side Hernan Jianye into his strong 23-man squad that is expected to face Malawi in Group B the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on October 12 Amadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Bassogog had a wonderful performance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in which he scored once en route to their victory and was named as AFCON 2017 Best Player and was also named in the Team of the 2017 Tournament.

According to mysoccer24, Seerdof has made five other changes — one in the defence and midfield respectively plus three changes upfront from his previous list against the Comoros Island in which they drew 1-1 as Malawi Flames lost 0-3 to Morocco in Casablanca.

And the Cameroon coach has named just one local player, Ramses Akono of Eding Sport FC, the rest being Europe based.

Though this clash might just be Cameroon’s formality game since they are the 2019 AFCON hosts, Seerdof certainly is strengthening the squad in order to defend the title well at their home turf.

But for Malawi it is an important fixture since they share three points with Morocco with the Indomitable Lions leading the group with four points. Comoros, who lost 0-1 to Malawi in the first game, just have one point off the draw against Cameroon.

The format for Group B is that the group winners qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals while the runners up also qualify if they are among the three best runners-up.

Even though Cameroon are the hosts of the finals and have already qualified automatically, all matches of the host team will count leading to three possible scenarios that if the host team are the winners of the group, the runners-up will automatically qualify to the finals.

In that event, no other team will be eligible to qualify from this group and if the host team are the runners-up, only the winners of the group will qualify to the finals.

Finally, if the host team are either in 3rd or 4th place, the winners of the group qualify to the finals and the runners-up will be eligible to qualify as one of the best runner-up.

According to mysoccer24, Seedorf has also called up Dimitri Oberlin for the first time, a young striker for FC Basel in Switzerland, previously represented his host country at youth level.

Other notable players for Cameroon include goalkeeper Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahçe,Turkey), defenders Felix Eboa Eboa, (FC Guingamp, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Yaya Banana (Panionios, Greece) ans Jean Armel Kana Biyik (Kayserispor, Turkey).

Midfielders include Zambo Anguissa (Fulham, England), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mayence, Germany) and upfront are Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto, Portugal), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (PSG, France), Toko Ekambi (Villareal CF, Spain) and Paul Georges Ntep (Wolfsburg, Germany).

