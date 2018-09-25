Police hunt for farmer murderers

Malawi Police in Dedza are on the hunt for murderers of a 60-year-old subsistence farmer in the district who was found with both hands cut off and throat slit.

Officer-in-Charge for Mtakataka police Goodwin Sambo identified the late farmer as Chitika who had gone to his garden near Lake Malawi to scare away hippos which destroyed his crops along the lake.

Sambo said a postmortem from hospital showed that Chitika had died due to heavy loss of blood.

“They killed him in a very brutal way, he was not killed by animals,” said Sambo.

The officer in charge said Chitika was killed over the weekend.

He said the police have intensified their hunt for the assailants whom he said once caught, will answer murder charges.

