Hype of Prophet Bushiri’s Saturday Crusade grips Malawi: Thousands expected to attend

From mainstream to social media, minibuses to various social gatherings, news trending in Malawi is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s crusade at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital Lilongwe.

The hype of the crusade continues to soar with tens of thousands free tickets already distributed and thousands more have already confirmed to fly in from various countries.

Organizers confided in Nyasa Times that, so far, all flights connecting to Malawi are full and, in South Africa, hundreds have been left without options but to charter other planes.

In Lilongwe, organizers say, all the best hotels and lodges have so far been taken up and there is fear that by Friday the capital city may be running out of its capacity to accommodate more.

Both good and bad news, real and fake news, social media continue to buzz with the crusade with some already calling it the giant of them all and others arguing it has political underpinnings.

Such is the hype gripping Prophet Bushiri’s crusade this Saturday so much that you cannot spend, say, 30 minutes without hearing somebody talking about it or seeing a poster or a billboard about it.

On Saturday last, Bushiri’s wife, prophetess Mary Bushiri, launched the city parades in Lilongwe which, by today, have spread across the country, in towns and cities, like world fire.

Bushiri is expected to jet in within this week and he is expected to engage in various charity events before soaring to the altar on Saturday.

