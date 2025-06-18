AHL Condemns UTM President Kabambe Over Violent, Unauthorized Entry at Chinkhoma Auction Floors

AHL Group Plc has issued a strong condemnation of UTM Party President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and his team for what it describes as a “violent and unlawful” entry into Chinkhoma Auction Floors in Kasungu on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

In a scathing press release issued Wednesday, AHL Group and its subsidiary, AHL Tobacco Sales Limited, expressed deep concern over the incident, accusing Kabambe and his security detail of manhandling company security officers and breaching regulated protocols to gain unauthorized access to the tobacco trading floors.

“This is unacceptable conduct, especially from someone seeking to lead the country,” reads the statement.

According to AHL, the drama unfolded around 11:30am when an advance team from UTM notified AHL that Kabambe was en route and demanded access for him to tour the facility. Despite being advised by the Tobacco Commission and AHL officials that proper clearance was required—a rule strictly enforced to protect the integrity of the tobacco marketing process—Kabambe’s team reportedly ignored the directive.

Instead, the statement says, Kabambe’s security detail forcibly pushed through, injuring one of AHL’s security officers in the process. No AHL staff facilitated their entry or guided them inside, which AHL says further underlines the lawlessness of the move.

“Such acts of violence and lawlessness must never be tolerated. Protocols are in place to ensure order, and even more so, leaders must uphold these standards,” the release states.

The tobacco floors operate under strict regulations, allowing only registered farmers with valid access cards on designated selling days. AHL emphasized that these protocols are crucial in maintaining transparency and security within the tobacco trade, a vital sector of Malawi’s economy.

AHL has since called on political leaders to lead by example, urging all parties to respect procedures that govern national economic institutions.

No immediate response has been released from UTM or Dr. Kabambe as of this publication.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!