DPP firebrand Sameer Suleman has launched a venomous tirade against the Muluzi family, spewing provable lies, making unfounded allegations, and throwing political tantrums—all because Atupele Muluzi spoke a truth that many Malawians already know: that Professor Peter Mutharika is too old to lead and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) needs youthful leadership to remain relevant.

Suleman, a member of the DPP’s alliance negotiation committee, went on an unprovoked political rampage on Tuesday, attacking the Muluzi family with baseless accusations and fabricated phone calls, all in response to Atupele’s respectful suggestion that it’s time for Mutharika to pave the way for a new generation.

“We rejected Atupele’s alliance proposal. His father even called me asking why we refused,” Suleman told journalists, with an air of inflated self-importance.

But close sources in the Muluzi camp have categorically denied that any such call from former President Bakili Muluzi ever happened. In fact, they describe Suleman’s story as a petty lie manufactured out of bruised political ego and bitterness.

“Bakili Muluzi has too much dignity and wisdom to call someone like Sameer Suleman begging for political favors,” said one UDF official who requested anonymity. “This is political fiction. Sameer is not that important.”

Worse still, Suleman shockingly claimed that Atupele and other political figures received MK5 billion each from unknown sponsors to destabilize the Southern and Eastern vote—an accusation so wild and baseless, it left many observers stunned.

“We know all of them were paid MK5 billion each,” Suleman barked without offering a shred of evidence.

Political analysts and civil society leaders have since slammed the remarks as reckless and defamatory, saying such baseless allegations only expose the panic and collapse of moral leadership within the DPP.

Truth Is Treason in a Party of Denial

At the center of Suleman’s rage is one thing: Atupele Muluzi told the truth. He dared to suggest, respectfully and reasonably, that Mutharika, now in his late-80s, should step aside and allow younger leaders to take over the party reins. It’s a conversation the DPP has refused to have internally—and now, Suleman has reacted not with reasoned rebuttal, but with vindictive insults and falsehoods.

“Atupele must be the last person to criticize Mutharika. We gave him everything—ministries, the running mate position,” barked Joseph Mwanamveka, another DPP official, echoing Suleman’s bitterness.

But many Malawians are asking the obvious: Was Atupele’s suggestion really disrespectful—or simply long overdue?

Political analyst Dr. Chiku Kalindang’oma weighed in:

“Suleman’s response shows a party in denial and decline. When a young politician suggests it’s time for generational transition, and your response is to throw wild accusations, you’re not defending your leader—you’re destroying your party.”

Attacking the Muluzi Legacy

What makes Suleman’s tirade even more disturbing is his willingness to drag the entire Muluzi family into his personal political feud. Despite DPP Vice President Joseph Mwanamveka’s later apology to the Muluzi family—calling Suleman’s remarks “not representative of the party”—the damage is done.

Suleman has insulted a family that contributed to the very foundation of multiparty democracy in Malawi, all to protect a party leader whose only political offer now is nostalgia and silence.

“What we are seeing is the DPP cannibalizing itself. When you publicly burn bridges with respected families like the Muluzis over petty vendettas, you’re not campaigning—you’re collapsing,” said a Joseph Bengu, political historian.

Desperate Distraction from a Dying Party

As the DPP faces internal disunity, leadership fatigue, and rejection by many progressive voices, Suleman’s wild accusations and tantrums appear more like a distraction from the party’s crumbling foundations than a serious political stance.

Rather than reflect on why the DPP is struggling to attract credible allies, Suleman is choosing to blame, lie, and defame those who speak uncomfortable truths.

And that, according to observers, is exactly why the DPP is stuck in the past—defending gerontocracy while attacking progress.

Final Word: Leadership Through Lies or Through Vision?

Malawi is at a crossroads. The people are watching. They want leadership rooted in honesty, humility, and relevance. But what Suleman offered this week was the opposite: a display of bitterness, dishonesty, and dangerous desperation.

And if the DPP believes protecting Peter Mutharika from respectful criticism justifies insulting the Muluzi family, lying to the nation, and inventing billion-kwacha conspiracies—then it is not ready to lead a modern, democratic Malawi.

