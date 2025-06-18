NICE Trust, Bwaila Media Club Team Up to Champion Women in Politics and Good Governance

As Malawi counts down to the September 16, 2025 general elections, the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has sealed a strategic partnership with the Bwaila Media Club (BMC) to amplify women’s participation in politics and strengthen good governance.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday in Lilongwe, marking a bold step towards empowering citizens with civic knowledge and promoting democratic values.

NICE Trust Executive Director Gray Kalindekafe described the partnership as a vital tool in the democratic process, stressing the media’s role in fostering informed decision-making.

“As we march toward the September 16 elections, the stakes are high. The media must rise as torchbearers of truth—defending democracy, dismantling misinformation, and giving voice to the voiceless,” Kalindekafe declared.

“Democracy is not just about casting a vote. It’s about sustained engagement, accountability, and leadership that truly reflects the will of the people.”

On his part, BMC Secretary General Moses Chitsulo hailed the collaboration as a game-changer for civic awareness.

“This partnership ushers in a new chapter. We are committed to using our platforms, skills, and networks to provide accurate, timely civic information,” Chitsulo said.

“An informed citizen is an empowered citizen. That’s the Malawi we’re working towards.”

The partnership will focus on raising awareness about the importance of women’s political involvement, strengthening civic education, and promoting transparency in governance—laying a strong foundation for a more participatory and accountable Malawi.

