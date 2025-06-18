“Where Are the Arrests?” – Trapence Slams Police Over Delays in Political Violence Crackdown

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Gift Trapence has unleashed a scathing rebuke against the Malawi Police Service, demanding answers from Inspector General (IG) of Police, Dr. Merlyne Yolamu, over the continued silence and inaction on political violence cases.

Speaking to Nyasatimes, Trapence questioned the credibility of the police service, accusing it of betraying public trust by failing to follow through on its public commitment to arrest perpetrators of political violence. “We have waited long enough. The police should come out and tell the nation what progress has been made,” he charged.

The concerns come nearly a month after a high-profile Public Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held in May, where IG Yolamu promised that investigations into political violence had been concluded and arrests would follow “soon.”

However, weeks later, not a single arrest has been made—and the silence from Area 30 is deafening.

“This is not just about protocol; it’s about justice,” Trapence said. “You cannot stand before religious leaders, civil society, and political parties with bold promises and then go mute. Malawians deserve transparency and accountability.”

PAC, which facilitated the meeting, is also growing uneasy with the delay. Bishop Gilford Matonga, PAC’s spokesperson, confirmed that no follow-up meeting has taken place with the police since May. “We are still waiting. We were assured, and we took the police at their word,” said Matonga.

Efforts to reach IG Yolamu proved futile, with her assistant saying she was unavailable to take calls. Meanwhile, National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya offered no substantial update, only stating that information would be provided “at an opportune time.”

But rights groups are not buying it.

“This is the same kind of foot-dragging that emboldens perpetrators,” Trapence warned. “When impunity becomes the norm, democracy suffers.”

As political temperatures rise ahead of the 2025 polls, activists and ordinary citizens alike are watching closely—and waiting. The longer the delay, the louder the question becomes: What exactly is the Malawi Police hiding?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!