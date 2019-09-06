Airtel donates computers to Ida Chilembwe Community College

Airtel Malawi onThursday donated 10 desktop computers, a router and data bundle to Ida Chilembwe Community Technical College in Chiradzulu in a bid to compliment government efforts in the promotion of information communication technology in schools in the country.

The computers were part of the 120 that the mobile service provider has lined up for distribution to Community Technical Colleges in the country.

Presenting the donation, Airtel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility manager, Norah Chavula-Chirwa said so far they have donated to 7 Community Technical Colleges out of 11.

Chirwa also reiterated Airtel’s commitment to education in Malawi , especially in Community Colleges.

“Airtel is keen on providing the necessary support through various corporate social responsibility initiatives,” she said.

Chavula said the company would re-affirm their commitment to supplementing governments efforts in enhancing ICT education in Community Colleges.

Receiving the donation from Airtel, the Colleges Principle, Henry Katiko expressed the Schools gratitude to Airtel for the support towards the IT initiative.

He stated that it was the university’s hope that through the project and with the support of their major stakeholders, the College would continue to positively impact society.

