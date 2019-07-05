Airtel donates to Mangochi Technical College

The country’s integrated information and communications technology and mobile phone network operator, Airtel Malawi has donated 10 brand new state of the art HP Desktop computers with a 4G MiFi router that is pre-loaded with a 100gb data bundle starter pack to Mangochi Community Technical College in its programme of enhancing E-learning in schools across the country.

Mangochi Community Technical College is the 6th out of a total of 11 Technical Colleges that Airtel Money Trust is supporting with brand new computers across the country.

The Colleges which include Lilongwe, Milonga, Kaponda, Chilobwe and Thumbwe have benefited from the donation by Airtel in line with the Airtel’s Flagship Corporate Social Responsibility Programme called ‘Touching Lives’

Airtel Money Marketing Manager, Tione Kafumbu said the company is very passionate about education especially in areas it operates in.

Kafumbu said quality education was key in securing socio economic development of the country.

He said there is need to create an enabling learning environment in the education sector through the provision of information communications technologies (ICTs).

Kafumbu stated that the mobile company will continue to support rural schools through its social corporate responsibility and also its bid to collaborate with government in the sector.

Mangochi Community Technical College Principal, Mbasa Mwawembe, was grateful to Airtel, saying the computers will go a long way in ensuring that the students receive quality education and exposure to technological expertise that will provide them with a great start to further their education in the digital era.

He however, called on cooperating partners and stakeholders to come on board and assist government in the education saying a collective effort is what is required to improve the standards of education in the country, especially in rural areas.

