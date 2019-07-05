MultiChoice Malawi refurbishes Queens Hospital’s ICU

MultiChoice Malawi has refurbished the entire Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital intensive care unit (ICU) ward and handed it over on Thursday morning.

Khaira Surtee – PR & corporate affairs manager, said it is MultiChoice Malawi’s mission to give back to the community in which it thrives and lives in and they found as their social corporate responsibility to take the liberty to refurbish the ICU Ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital said.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda said said they believe in the power of partnerships by working closely with all stakeholders and partners to drive the growth and development of the continent.

“We are managed and run by local talent, providing direct employment and creating opportunities for enterprise development through our large network of retailers, installers, dealers and agents,” said Banda

‘As an organisation we are very proud of the contribution we make to our communities and we strongly believe in making a tangible difference within our local communities.

“Our business has grown hand-in-hand with local economies through working collaboratively with all our partners and stakeholders across our value chain producing content that matters to our customers,” added Banda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :