Airtel Malawi donates computers to Thumbwe Community College 

Airtel Networks Malawi on Wednesday donated 10 desktop computers and a router to Thumbwe Community College in Chiradzulu in a bid to compliment Government efforts in the promotion of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in schools and communities in the country.

The school which has 184 students has been facing a challenge of accessing ICT since the introduction of ICT in schools and the donation will help lessen the burden.

Airtel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Communications Manager, Norah Chavula-Chirwa said the donation was in line with governments plan to scale up e- learning in the delivery of ICT education and training thereby offering

Chavula said most of the pupils do not have access to educational ICT facilities hence the result in Airtel donating these computers.

She also stated that Airtel is passionate about changing the lives of the vulnerable and believe in unlocking potential among youths in the community .

Chavula said they know that government would like to further e -learning to mitigate human resources in some schools especially in rural areas through increased access to electronic educational facilities.

She said the company would re – affirm their commitment to supplementing government’ s efforts in enhancing ICT education in schools .

Chavula also said Thumbwe Community College is the 5th out of a total of 11 technical Colleges that Airtel Money Trust is supporting with brand new computers across the country.

She said other Technical Colleges that have received a similar donation since the exercise commenced this year are Lilongwe Technical, Milonga, Kaponda and Chilombwe

Thumbwe Technical College Principle, Peter Kabotha, commended Airtel for the timely donation of the computers to the College.

“ Airtel has been providing various educational support to schools country wide includingThumbwe Technical College and the donation demonstrates true meaning of corporate social responsibility by donating computers to us , ” said Kabotha.

He said the computers will not only benefitThumbwe Technical College but also improve the quality of teaching and learning for the surrounding schools that do not have access to ICT learning tools .

