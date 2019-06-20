Aut andTaddy team up on UNESCO funded project

Up-and-coming artists Aut and Taddy have teamed up with a youth-led agency, HeR Liberty, to embark on a project that was created in a bid to strengthen adolescent health and its awareness in Malawi.

The project, which is called the Youth Engage in Adolescent Health (YEAH!), has garnered support from the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Pledging their support for the cause, Taddy and Aut, who both have a history working on and with youth health and development based organizations, released their song titled Ndimafuna on the June 17.

The song, now available to the public for free download, tackles socio-economic issues faced in the country by discussing the importance of education through the voice of young children – especially girls – whose educational development and dreams have been thwarted by forced and arranged marriages, which are very prevalent in the country.

Other artists who have also pledged their support for this cause are Suffix, Kim, KBG and Cozizwa. The aforementioned artists worked on a song titled Inu Ndi Idea in February this year.

The YEAH! Project supported leaders from four districts namely Zomba, Salima, Mchinji and Mangochi, to 4, 000 young people aged between 10 and 19 years old.

The project’s overall goal is to enhance Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) knowledge among young people and their communities at large.

Currently in Malawi, 29% of women aged 15-19 are already mothers or pregnant with their first child. Teenage fertility is higher in rural areas (31%) than in urban areas (21%) and the maternal mortality ration is at 439/ 100, 000 live births.

Download Ndimafunahere: http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=12110

