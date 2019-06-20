Malawi commemorates World Refugees Day

Malawi has on Thursday, joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Refugees Day with activities marking the day underway at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

The impoverished southern African nation is commemorating the day amid concerns of rising number of refugees and asylum seekers, with Dzaleka hosting a staggering 40, 000 of them instead of the recommended 5, 000.

UNHCR and government representatives have also expressed worry over diminishing food rations to the refugees due to what they say donor fatigue.

The refugees are expected to show case their skills in sports and cultural activities at Dzaleka Refugee camp.

The camp houses refugees and asylum seekers from Burundi, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo and government plans to relocate it to Katiri in Karonga have been halted due to financial problems.

