Experts applaud Malawi parliament for electing women as speakers: Chief Justice urges for consultations

A political scientist and gender activist have applauded new cohorts of Malawi parliament for electing women as speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Augustine Magolowondo, a political scientist at Chancellor College, a constituent of the University of Malawi said it is now time for the women to show that they can deliver.

“This is now the time for the Speaker Right Honourable Catherane Gotani Hara and second deputy speaker Honourable Aisha Mambo-Adam to show that they can work like men because they are now role models to other women,” said Magolowondo.

Gotani Hara, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator, was elected Speaker of the National Assembly, the first women to hold such a position in the history of the country after beating Esther Mcheka-Chilenje of ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP). Chilenje was forst deputy speaker in the previous House.

Viwemi Chavula, coordinator of 50:50 Campaign said this was a good start to put women in decision making positions.

“We expect more of such appointments and elections of women in decision making decisions, in boards or companies,” said Chavula.

However, the election of Hara and Adams has been overshadowed by the decision by President Peter Mutharika to hire only five women in the 24-member cabinet.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, who administred the oath of the new Speaker and new deputies, has urged new Members of Parliament to take their responsibilities seriously and not let down the people who elected them.

“At every level, you must consult the nation, without which laws that come out will remain dead. Everything you present in the house must be in consultation with the constituents that brought you here

“Some that voted for you, followed you here to confirm you are a member of Parliament, please dont let those people down,” he said.

Gotani Hara has since promised to be fair to all in her leadership of the legislative arm of government.

