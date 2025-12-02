Airtel Malawi Donates K300 Million to Government for National Food Response

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation Joseph Mwanamvekha on Tuesday issued a stern warning against the misuse of relief food and donated resources at district level, stressing that every grain and every kwacha must reach those genuinely suffering from hunger.

Speaking at the Ministry headquarters during the symbolic handover ceremony, Mwanamvekha hailed Airtel Malawi for its timely K300 million donation to the 2025/2026 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme, describing the telecom giant as “a true partner in moments of national need.”

He said the donation goes beyond corporate goodwill—it reflects a deep sense of national responsibility.

“We gather to affirm a shared resolve: no Malawian should endure the lean season without assistance, dignity, and hope,” said Mwanamvekha. “Allow me to extend sincere appreciation to the Board, Management, and staff of Airtel Malawi Plc. As Government, we welcome this generous donation at a time when many Malawian families are struggling.”

The Minister emphasised that the support will help ensure vulnerable households access food and that children do not attend school on empty stomachs. He reaffirmed government’s commitment to working closely with the private sector so that assistance is delivered swiftly and transparently to those who need it most.

Mwanamvekha noted that Malawi continues to face recurring climate-induced shocks that have severely disrupted household food security. This year alone, over four million Malawians are food-insecure, leading to the declaration of a State of Disaster in all 28 districts on 25 October 2025.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt, accompanied by the acting Board Chair, said the donation reflects the company’s dedication to supporting Malawians in difficult times.

“As Airtel Malawi, we stand with the people of Malawi, especially in times of hardship,” Dutt said. “Our contribution is aimed at ensuring that vulnerable households have access to maize as Government intensifies relief efforts.”

He assured that Airtel will continue to stand with Malawians, reinforcing its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

