ESCOM Raises Alarm Over Escalating Theft and Vandalism of Power Infrastructure

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has issued a strong and unapologetic warning over the increasing theft and vandalism of its infrastructure, saying the criminal acts are sabotaging national development and endangering lives.

The alarm follows a fresh incident at Nkungula Village in Lilongwe, where 1,700 metres of 100mm AAA Oak conductors—worth K4.5 million—were allegedly stolen.

According to an initial incident report by Assistant Security Officer Malizani Saidi, the matter was brought to light by Malingunde Ward Councillor Harry Machila. Unknown criminals reportedly targeted a 33kV line in the middle of the night. Their operation was interrupted when a well-wisher, who was out hunting, spotted the suspicious activity and alerted villagers.

Swift community action led to the capture of two suspects, who were later handed over to officers from Sinyala Police Unit. During the arrest, an officer’s personal vehicle was damaged by an angry mob. The suspects were transferred to Area 3 Police Station for further investigations.

ESCOM Public Relations and Communications Officer, Pilirani Phiri, issued a stern message, condemning the rising cases as acts of economic sabotage.

He said the corporation will not tolerate criminals destabilizing essential services:

“This vandalism is not just theft—it is a direct attack on Malawi’s progress. Communities must stay alert and report any suspicious behaviour. We cannot allow a few individuals to hold the nation hostage.”

Phiri stressed that vandalism of power equipment compromises public safety, disrupts supply, drains financial resources, and delays ESCOM’s broader development agenda.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Bright Chakale (42) of Chimwaza Village, Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe, and Pearson Julius (51) of Jalasi Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, ESCOM has intensified its security measures. The Central Region Security Office has been ordered to increase patrols, mount ambushes in hotspot areas, and conduct sensitization meetings with chiefs and community members. The stolen conductors were later recovered in Kalambo Village forest.

ESCOM says the message is clear: vandalism will be pursued, exposed, and punished without hesitation.

